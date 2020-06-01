Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.