Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $64.35 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

