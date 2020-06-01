Aperio Group LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 95,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 400,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.