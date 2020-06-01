Aperio Group LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $49.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a current ratio of 85.59. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $69.97.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $4,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

