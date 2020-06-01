Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILA. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $11,668,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,295,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 359,915 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,370,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 165,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

LILA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,249.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $104,765.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,635.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $354,520. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

