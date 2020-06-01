Aperio Group LLC Acquires 42,803 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 166.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 64,422 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95,465 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.57 on Monday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $673.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

