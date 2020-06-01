American International Group Inc. Buys New Position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,694,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 228.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 210,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 146,343 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE SPT opened at $27.55 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

