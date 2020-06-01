Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Genesco worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Genesco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

GCO stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

