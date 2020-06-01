Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,859 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after buying an additional 215,478 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after buying an additional 112,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.