Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,557 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,256,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,410 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.85 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.