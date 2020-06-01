Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,461 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWMC stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $68.89.

