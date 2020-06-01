Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,461 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWMC stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $68.89.

Further Reading: FinTech

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aperio Group LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc
Aperio Group LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc
Aperio Group LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Nelnet, Inc.
Aperio Group LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Nelnet, Inc.
Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd
Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd
Aperio Group LLC Acquires 42,803 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd
Aperio Group LLC Acquires 42,803 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd
American International Group Inc. Buys New Position in Sprout Social
American International Group Inc. Buys New Position in Sprout Social
Genesco Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Genesco Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report