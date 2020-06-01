Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mesa Laboratories worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $264.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.94 and a beta of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.21 and a 52-week high of $271.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on MLAB. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

