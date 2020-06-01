Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 22,623 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 48.60, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

