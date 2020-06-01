Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nelda Luce Blair acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,669 shares of company stock worth $381,177. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

