Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

