Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,076 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 907,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 114,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 261,150 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 17.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 13.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

NYSE:DB opened at $8.40 on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.