Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $18.94 on Monday. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $146,046.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,072 shares in the company, valued at $27,733,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,762,739 shares of company stock worth $94,010,845.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

