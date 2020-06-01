Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.0% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 148,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 44,073 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 376,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

