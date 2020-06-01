Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

