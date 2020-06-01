Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $632,000 Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLPX. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,493,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,477 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,373,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 302,250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,285,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,786 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,522 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

