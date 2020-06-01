Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $31,780.64 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.