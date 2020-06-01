US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Director Acquires $30,600.00 in Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Director Jon Beizer bought 6,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.88.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on USX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

