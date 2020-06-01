Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

SHAK stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $538,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,750. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 665.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $2,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

