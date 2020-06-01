Insider Buying: Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Buys C$30,489.30 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,489.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,278.48.

Paul Randolph Jewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.43, for a total value of C$6,543.00.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$66.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. Toromont Industries Ltd has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$74.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

