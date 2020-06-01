Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) Insider Buys A$30,050.00 in Stock

Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) insider Anne Urlwin acquired 5,000 shares of Summerset Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.01 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of A$30,050.00 ($21,312.06).

Shares of ASX SNZ opened at A$5.55 ($3.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Summerset Group Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of A$3.89 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of A$9.02 ($6.40).

Summerset Group Company Profile

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides various independent living options, including villas, townhouses, apartments, and serviced apartments. The company also offers one-off, supported living, premium care, rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short term care services.

