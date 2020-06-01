Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) Insider Buys A$30,050.00 in Stock

Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ) insider Anne Urlwin acquired 5,000 shares of Summerset Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.01 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of A$30,050.00 ($21,312.06).
Shares of ASX SNZ opened at A$5.55 ($3.94) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Summerset Group Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of A$3.89 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of A$9.02 ($6.40).
Summerset Group Company Profile
