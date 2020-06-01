Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $30,291.30 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $30,291.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Friday, May 29th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

Shares of DXLG opened at $0.43 on Monday. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.24 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXLG. ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 366,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.