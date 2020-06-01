Insider Buying: Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Insider Acquires A$29,960.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) insider Peter Evans bought 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$56.00 ($39.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,960.00 ($21,248.23).

Peter Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 2nd, Peter Evans 675 shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs stock.

ASX:RHC opened at A$62.90 ($44.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a one year low of A$46.12 ($32.71) and a one year high of A$80.93 ($57.40).

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

