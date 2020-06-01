Insider Selling: Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells $29,374.38 in Stock

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FULT opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

