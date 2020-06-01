Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQNS. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sequans Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.12 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of Sequans Communications worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

