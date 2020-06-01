Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDX. Barclays dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.