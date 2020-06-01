South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

