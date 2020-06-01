Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.23. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 6.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.