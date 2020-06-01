Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Sell

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCVL. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $366.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

