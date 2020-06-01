Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

SBBP stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $185.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 181.82%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.