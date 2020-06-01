Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $15.18 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,109.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 736,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $496,184. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

