Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

