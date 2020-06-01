Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

ROSE opened at $0.34 on Friday. Rosehill Resources has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rosehill Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Rosehill Resources worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rosehill Resources (ROSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.