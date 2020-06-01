Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Mackie lowered shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PROF opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Profound Medicl by 406.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medicl by 331.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

