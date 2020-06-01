Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Hold

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $39,233,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 403,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 277,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $8,541,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

