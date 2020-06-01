Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OptiNose by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OptiNose by 181.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in OptiNose by 175.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

