Zacks Investment Research Lowers ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Hold

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.92 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares during the quarter. ENDRA Life Sciences accounts for approximately 0.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 6.37% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.