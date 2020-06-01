ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ONE Gas by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

