Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $612,000 Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $62,815,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $21,511,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Quidel by 4,564.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 221,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Quidel by 10,311.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $210.81.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

