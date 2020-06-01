Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,341,000 after acquiring an additional 190,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after acquiring an additional 450,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE RF opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

