Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

Shares of DWSH opened at $22.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.