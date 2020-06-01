Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Stock Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,506,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 873,359 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,157,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,849,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 5,633.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MDU opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

