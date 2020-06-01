Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Workday from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.96.

WDAY opened at $183.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,147.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 66,895 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Workday by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

