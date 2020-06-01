Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Newmark Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.

NMRK stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 664.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

