RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Raised to $3.10

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $2.80 to $3.10 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RES. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $684.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.19. RPC has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RPC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 138,087 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

