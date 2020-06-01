Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Cfra

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective boosted by Cfra from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.13.

SMTC stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $589,329. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after acquiring an additional 323,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

